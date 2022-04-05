When Rashmika Mandanna admitted she wants to give people stuff to troll her: 'Take it, I have given you this'

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most-talked about actors in the country even though she has been acting only half a decade or so. Her recent release Pushpa: The Rise was among the most successful releases post-pandemic. But with her stardom, a lot of trolling has come Rashmika's way. And while she has opened up about how mean stuff hurt her during the initial stages of her career, of late, the actor has maintained she is immune to it. In fact, in an interview last year, she admitted she often wants to feed the trolls. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna on fandom around her: Expectations do get stressful, but I am my fans’ baby

Rashmika made her debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party when she was a 19-year-old college student. Over the years, she has appeared in several successful Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films. The actor, who turns 26 on Tuesday, will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

In an interaction last year with Film Companion, Rashmika opened up about how trolling has stopped to affect her now. She said, "I'm at this space where I can take it lighter. I can laugh about it. I'm not this girl who goes 'Oh my God they said something about me'. This is with many of the stars. They sort of become immune to things like this. This doesn't hurt them anyone. Since there is this constant punching, the punching bag is also like 'Theek hai, I'll take whatever you give me'. In fact, I sometimes want to give something to people to troll about. I'm like 'Acha theek hai, take it. I have given you this'."

In fact, the actor added that sometimes she craves news about her, even if it is negative, as she feels people should talk about her- whether it's good or bad. She added, "People have spoken so much about me- not just bad. People have spoken wonderful things about my work. I just love it. We know that wherever comes good, comes bad. And now I just don't look at the good stuff. If they say good about me, I am happy that my work got through. When people say stuff like your skin is like that or you are fat, I'm like 'You're stupid'. But when there is no news, I wonder why there is no news. Say something, I'm ok. Whatever you say, I'm happy with it now."

Rashmika was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also featured Khushbu Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and Sharwanand. In 2022, apart from Mission Majnu, she will also see the release of other Hindi film Goodbye, which stars Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.

