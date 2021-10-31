Why Aakanksha Singh will have a low-key Diwali this year

Festivals are an occasion to spend quality time with your loved ones. And for Aakanksha Singh, this Diwali is going to be a family affair in Jaipur. The actor is looking forward to celebrating the festival, but admits it will be a sombre one.

The actor, who lost her father in July, says: “That is also the reason why Diwali will be low key. This time, when I go back to Jaipur, the feeling will not be the same as it used to be every Diwali. But, we cannot run from what has happened. This is the truth of my life.”

Despite the tragedy, Singh says she does not want to miss the chance to be with family.

“I have taken a few days off. I will be there for around 15 days and spend time with my in-laws, parent and sister,” she shares.

The actor, who is known for TV shows Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Gulmohar Grand, Telugu film Malli Raava (2017) and Kannada project Pailwaan (2019), is looking forward to the break, and shares that celebrations will be carried out as usual. “On Diwali, we just do a puja,” she tells us.

As for how celebrations have already begun across the country, Singh says although things are normal with most people already vaccinated, it is important for everyone to tread with caution.

“We have to be careful. I met some people who have this attitude that Covid-19 is gone. But, that is not the case. We are still not 100% safe. You have to be cautious about it. We Indians tend to go totally gaga about festivals. It is good to celebrate with full gusto, but we should also be responsible for our safety and the safety of others around us. We never know what happens next. China is getting into a lockdown mode, so we will have to do all it takes to keep us safe,” she concludes.

