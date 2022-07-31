Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya ever work together? He responds: 'That's gonna be a crazy one...'

Naga Chaitanya is set to make his Hindi film debut with the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which releases next month. The actor has been a bankable name in the Telugu film industry for several years now. But of late, he has been more in news for his personal life than his work, something he had admitted himself. Chaitanya separated from his wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, last year and their high-profile split has hogged headlines for months. In a recent interview, Chaitanya spoke about whether he and Samantha would ever work together again. Also read: Naga Chaitanya says Samantha Ruth Prabhu and him have best love stories onscreen

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya announced their separation on their social media accounts in October last year. The couple married in 2017 after dating for a few years. They have worked together in several films and Chaitanya himself recently said that he found his on-screen chemistry with Samantha the most.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Chaitanya responded to a question about whether he and Samantha would be seen together on screen soon. “That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see,” he said with a laugh. However, an on-screen reunion may not be easy as Samantha recently admitted there are hard feelings between the two.

While appearing on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan earlier this month, Samantha said, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes.” She also said, “It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

Recently, in an interview with News 18, Chaitanya had addressed the focus on his personal life. “The noise (about my personal life) is louder than for the movies I do. It’s unfortunate but that’s the way times are right now and that’s how some sections of the media are choosing to report. Everyone has their ways, so it’s fine,” he said.

Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11. The film, an official adaptation of Forrest Gump, stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. It has been directed by Advait Chandan.

