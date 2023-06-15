‘This is what cancer can look like’: Shannen Doherty shares behind-the-scenes video before head tumour surgery

Shannen Doherty continues to be vocal about her cancer treatment and her recent struggles with her health. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on Wednesday, June 14, before she had a surgery to remove a head tumour. Shannen is battling stage 4 of her breast cancer.

(theshando/Instagram)

“January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like,” the actress wrote, sharing the video.

(theshando/Instagram)

Shannen reportedly battled breast cancer between March 2015 and April 2017. Back in February 2020, she revealed there was a relapse.Shannen revealed at the time that her latest diagnosis came just four months before the death of her co-star, Luke Perry. “It’s so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first,” she said.

Earlier in June, Shannen shared a heartbreaking throwback video from January. The clip shows the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star receiving radiation therapy.

“January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious,” Shannen captioned the video on Instagram.

“I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” she wrote.

Shannen said in 2021 that she decided to share the struggles she was going through due to her health problems because she has “a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life,” according to US Magazine. She said she wished to talk about cancer to educate people and make them aware that “people with stage IV are very much alive and very active.”

