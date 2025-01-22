Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tillotama Shome's 'Baksho Bondi' to compete in Perspective section of Berlinale 2025

PTI |
Jan 22, 2025 01:42 PM IST

Tillotama Shome's 'Baksho Bondi' to compete in Perspective section of Berlinale 2025

New Delhi, Actor Tillotama Shome's "Baksho Bondi" will have its world premiere at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

Tillotama Shome's 'Baksho Bondi' to compete in Perspective section of Berlinale 2025
Tillotama Shome's 'Baksho Bondi' to compete in Perspective section of Berlinale 2025

The film by first-time filmmakers Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi will be screened as part of the Perspectives section, a new competitive strand aimed at providing a platform to the "exceptional emerging filmmakers from around the world".

The competition, which takes the place of the former Encounters section, comprises 14 debut feature films, competing for the Best First Feature Award at the film gala.

Titled "Shadowbox" in English, the movie is a co-production between India, France, the US and Spain.

In the movie, Shome stars as Maya who discovers that her husband – an ex-soldier who is suffering from PTSD - is the prime suspect in a murder investigation. She and her teenage son are forced to go to extremes to keep the family together, according to the official synopsis shared by the festival organisers.

"Baksho Bondi" also stars Chandan Bisht, Sayan Karmakar and Suman Saha in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who serves as an executive producer on the movie along with Jim Sarbh and Nikkhil Advani, shared the news of the film's premiere at Berlinale on Instagram.

"Couldn’t be more thrilled to share that our labour of love ‘Shadowbox’ , directed by Tanushree Das @tanushree_skreenfilms and Saumyananda Sahi @somosahi, has been selected in the new Perspectives Competition at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival," he wrote.

The film is produced by Naren Chandavarkar, Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Saumyananda Sahi.

Shome has co-produced the movie along with Dheer Momaya, Sidharth Meer, Dominique Welinski, Isabelle Glachant, Prashant Nair, Anjali Patil, Anu Rangachar, Ishaan Chandhok and Shruti Ganguly.

The Perspective section includes five films which are directed or co-directed by women and two by non-binary filmmakers.

The lineup also includes "The Settlement" by Mohamed Rashad, "BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions" by Kahlil Joseph, "Where the Night Stands Still" by Liryc Dela Cruz, "The Devil Smokes" by Ernesto Martínez Bucio, "Two Times Joao Liberada" by Paula Tomas Marques, "Eel" by Chu Chun-Teng, "How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World" by Florian Pochlatko and "Little Trouble Girls" by Urska Djukic.

"Mad Bills to Pay" by Joel Alfonso Vargas, "Growing Down" by Balint Daniel Sos, "Punching the World" by Constanze Klaue, "We Believe You" by Arnaud Dufeys and Charlotte Devillers; and "That Summer in Paris" by Valentine Cadic are the other titles.

The 2025 Berlin International Film Festival will be held from February 13-23.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On