Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 - Release date, time, what to expect and more

Takemichi's mission to take down the formidable Tenjiku gang is about to kick into high gear as Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 is set to hit screens. In the previous episode, the traitor within Toman was unmasked, leading to an unexpected attack on our hero and the kidnapping of a key former gang member. With the odds stacked against him, Takemichi remains resolute in his quest to rescue his friends and thwart Tenjiku's sinister plans.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 release date and time

Takemichi prepares to take on the Tenjiku gang in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5.(LIDENFILMS)

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at approximately 03:00 AM JST. After its Japanese television broadcast, international fans won't have to wait too long to catch the episode. Here are the release times in various time zones:

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 31

Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31

Eastern Time (EST): 01:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31

Atlantic Time (AST): 02:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31

British Summer Time (BST): 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 31

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:30 PM on Tuesday, October 31

What happened in the Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 4

In the last episode, Takemichi found himself in a dire situation, kidnapped by Mucho, the Captain of Toman's fifth division. Alongside his companions Inupi and Koko, Takemichi grappled with the shocking revelation that a fellow Toman member was behind this unexpected attack. Initial speculations hinted that their ties to Izana, an influential figure, might have triggered this assault, but Mucho swiftly unveiled the truth. He confessed to being the traitor, harbouring deep admiration for Izana.

Mucho's motive for abducting them was to coerce Koko into joining Tenjiku, a gang Izana sought to exploit for profit due to Koko's exceptional abilities. Despite their initial despair, Takemichi made a promise to dismantle Izana's plans and save Koko, motivating Inupi to stand with him.

What to expect from Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5

As we approach Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5, fans can anticipate a fierce showdown between Takemichi and Tenjiku. Takemichi's unwavering determination to rescue his friend Koko and bring down Izana will undoubtedly lead to intense confrontations and high-stakes drama.

Where to watch Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5

To catch Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 5 as soon as it's available in your region, Disney+ is the go-to platform. Subtitles in various languages will be provided for fans' convenience. However, remember that Disney+ requires a subscription fee to access its content.

In addition to the new episode, fans can relive the excitement of the previous seasons of the anime on Disney+.