Trailer of Zendaya’s much-anticipated romantic sports comedy ‘Challengers’ released

The trailer forLuca Guadagnino’s upcoming film ‘Challengers’ was released on Tuesday, June 20, giving us a sneak peek into the much-awaited romantic comedy. The film has given us a look atZendaya and Josh O’Connor in what appears to be a romantic sports comedy film. It will be released in theatres in September.

In the film, Zendaya stars as pro tennis player Tashi (MGM screenshot/YouTube)

In the film, Zendaya stars as pro tennis player Tashi, and plays opposite Josh and Mike Faist. ‘Challengers’ traces the story of Tashi and her husband Art (played by Mike), who reunite with Patrick (played by Josh), a former rival. Patrick also happens to be Tashi’s ex-lover and best friend. Tashi convinces Art to take part in the Challengers tennis tournament, and Art soon learns that Patrick will be playing against him. This is when the main competition begins.

Challengers’ logline says that the story follows “three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

The trailer features a scene where both Patrick and Art are seen kissing Tashi in a hotel room after a match.“We usually have different types,” Art says to Tashi. Tashi then goes on to ask if she should be flattered by that. Art says, “Aren’t you everybody’s type?,” as Rihanna’s “S&M” is heard playing in the background.

The film’s synopsis on MGM’s website reads, “Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

