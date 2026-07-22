Aamir Khan's stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan struggles even for food and lives in chawl, reveals his ex-wife Eva Grover

Actor Eva Grover, best known for her roles in shows such as Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shararat and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, recently opened up about a dark chapter in her personal life. She recalled her marriage to Aamir Khan's stepbrother, Hyder Ali Khan, alleging that she faced physical abuse during their relationship and also spoke about his current condition.

Eva Grover recalls her abusive marriage with Hyder Ali Khan

Eva Grover reveals Aamir Khan warned her against marrying his stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Eva revealed that she met Hyder through a mutual friend, and after dating for just 18 days, he proposed to her. She shared that because her mother was against their relationship, the couple decided to elope and got married in 2000. Eva claimed that Hyder was living with schizophrenia. However, she said she was unaware of his condition when they got married.

The actor alleged that on the third day of their marriage, Hyder physically assaulted her during an intimate moment. She said she was left with bruises and deeply shaken. Eva further claimed that Hyder became increasingly suspicious, often imagining situations that were not real, and believed that excessive alcohol consumption worsened his condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Eva said that despite facing "a lot of violence" during their five-year marriage, she continued trying to save the relationship, hoping things would improve. However, after the birth of their daughter, divorce proceedings were initiated, and she was sent back to her mother's house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Eva said that despite facing "a lot of violence" during their five-year marriage, she continued trying to save the relationship, hoping things would improve. However, after the birth of their daughter, divorce proceedings were initiated, and she was sent back to her mother's house. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Shararat actor further claimed that Aamir Khan was aware she was facing difficulties in her marriage. She added, "I had heard that Aamir sir had said I had not taken the right decision. That message had reached me before my marriage through other sources, but I didn’t pay attention. Aamir Khan sir didn’t want to have any relationship with this family. When Tahir Abbu was in his last phase, he took him to Pune and kept him there. Even my former mother-in-law, whom Tahir Hussain loved, was not allowed to meet him."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite everything she says she endured, Eva admitted that she still feels sympathy for her former husband. Claiming that Hyder is now living in difficult circumstances, she said, "Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband. He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that whenever his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot."

About Hyder Ali Khan

Hyder Ali Khan is Aamir Khan's stepbrother. He is the son of Shanaz from her first marriage. After Shanaz married filmmaker Tahir Hussain, Hyder became part of the Khan family. He is not Tahir Hussain's biological son. Before pursuing a career in acting, Hyder worked as a cabin crew member with Qatar Airways.