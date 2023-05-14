Aashka Goradia announces pregnancy with husband Brent Goble on Mother's Day; couple to welcome baby in November

Former actor Aashka Goradia has announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aashka shared a video announcing that she and her husband Brent Goble will welcome their first child in November this year. (Also Read | Aashka Goradia announces her retirement from acting)

In the clip, a note was written on a beach background. It read, "Beach baby is on the way. We are waiting for the greatest gift to arrive in November 2023. Send us your love and blessings. Aashka and Brent."

Aashka captioned the post, "On this Mother’s Day - this becomes even more special! 'Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!' Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe......Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video......" She also added the hashtags--pregnant, we are pregnant, baby on the way, November, AB ka baby, baby gogo, 14 weeks pregnant, family, parents to be, Mother's Day and Happy Mother's Day.

Reacting to the post, Surbhi Jyoti, Kishwer Merchantt, and Adaa Khann congratulated the parents to be. Smriti Irani wrote a comment and added red heart emojis. Aashka responded, "You are the best! Love you, Ben. Thank you." Juhi Parmar said, "That’s the best news on Mother’s Day. Congratulations to both of you. Lots of love always. Waiting for the little angel."

Aashka and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017. She was also a Bigg Boss 6 contestant and participated in Nach Baliye with Brent. Aashka has worked in serials such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Baal Veer and Naagin. She rose to fame after appearing in the television show Kkusum. Her most recent TV show was 2019's Daayan.

In 2021, Aashka announced her retirement from acting adding that she will divert her attention to business. In an interview with Times of India, she had said, “Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursuing what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words.”

She had also added, "When I look at all that life has given me, I am grateful to be on a path that is mine, which is unlike any other, and one where my dreams are turning into reality. Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy."

