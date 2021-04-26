IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aashka Goradia announces her retirement from acting: 'Business was always in my blood'
Aashka Goradia rose to prominence with the show Kkusum.
Aashka Goradia rose to prominence with the show Kkusum.
tv

Aashka Goradia announces her retirement from acting: 'Business was always in my blood'

  • Aashka Goradia, who has been a regular fixture on Indian television for several years, has announced her decision to quit acting.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 11:58 AM IST

Aashka Goradia has announced her retirement from acting, and has said that she will now divert her attention to business. Aashka rose to fame after appearing in the television show Kkusum. She has also appeared in reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. Her most recent TV show was 2019's Daayan.

In an interview, she said that 'business' has always been in her 'blood', and that 'acting happened by chance'. She said that she has conveyed her decision to producers in the industry as well.


She told a leading daily, "Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursuing what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words. When I look at all that life has given me, I am grateful to be on a path that is mine, which is unlike any other, and one where my dreams are turning into reality. Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy."

Also read: Aashka Goradia shares pic in swimsuit, has advice for women who worry about 'what the people will say'

She said that she is grateful for her career, and that it hasn't been without struggle. But, she said, her husband has been a constant support. "I look into his eyes and I know I have a whole world of love, an ocean of trust and a belief that I can, and it’s his belief that keeps me going," she said, adding that she isn't sure if her decision to quit acting is 'permanent or temporary'.

aashka goradia tv acting ekta kapoor + 1 more

