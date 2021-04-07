Aashka Goradia shares pic in swimsuit, has advice for women who worry about 'what the people will say'

Television actor Aashka Goradia Goble has given advice to women who are worried about 'log kya kahenge (what will people say)'. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aashka posted pictures of herself in a black bikini teamed with a blue shrug.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "For all those women worried about “log kya kahenge”, DO NOT waste your time thinking what others make of you, what you make of you is the best version there ever could be, function from the place where what you think and feel is more important, there is no bigger sense of freedom than allowing your state of mind to be free of “log kya kahenge” Be humble, be kind and hold space for people but not their judgements. RISE ABOVE. One life and live it the way you desire. Celebrate yourself, those of you who agree with me, men or women kindly leave a heart in your comments and I will understand. #wednesdaywisdom #beachtime #befree #nojudgement #humble #calm #compassionate #free #freedom #today #onelife."

Reacting to her post, husband Brent Goble wrote, "golden words and golden soul" to which she replied, "thank you for so many wonderful teachings.

Recently she shared a post with her husband, who stays in Goa, captioning it, "Spent an incredible week with my love @ibrentgoble Fully charged and back to work. Life between two states. Hustle, focus and do it all. One life. #tellastory #onelife #focus #hustle #juggle #doitall #beachtime #citylife #both".

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta shares pic of son Pallava with Down Syndrome after govt's 'need, not want' comment on Covid-19 vaccines

Aashka often shares post appreciating women. In February, she posted a long note for union minister and her former co-actor, Smriti Irani. In her post Aashka called the former actor an “incredible woman,” a “true friend,” and a “great mother.” Her post showed different images showcasing Smriti, her son Zohr Irani and Goradia’s husband Brent. Aashka received a sweet reply from Smriti. In her response, Smriti recalled her days of acting with Aashka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON