The image shows Smriti irani with Aashka Goradia.
Aashka Goradia calls Smriti Irani an ‘incredible woman,’ posts pics. She replies

“Taking a moment to appreciate this incredible woman, Smriti Irani," reads a part of the long post shared by actor Aashka Goradia.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Television actor Aashka Goradia recently took to Instagram to share a long note of appreciating for, union minister and her former co-actor, Smriti Irani. In her post she called Irani an “incredible woman,” a “true friend,” and a “great mother.” Her post is complete with different images showcasing Irani, her son Zohr Irani and Goradia’s husband Brent Goble. What is even more wholesome is Irani’s reply to Goradia’s post.

“Taking a moment to appreciate this incredible woman @smritiiraniofficial,” the television actor wrote. Then she added, “From working while in her labour pain, from uprooting people while she uprooted herself, from being co-actor to producer and entrepreneur, to serving the nation, from defeating and marking position with utmost grace, from being a great mother, true friend and a loving wife, from roots to sky...all of this encompassed with great passion, Ben, how do I express in words, that you have and still inspire me in so many wonderful ways, it’s an honour to receive your love and affection.”

In the caption, she also wrote she and her husband are humbled by Irani’s simplicity. She concluded her post with a note for Zohr Irani. “Hi “handsome” to many more fun evenings and masti, you energy is superrrr infectious like you mother, Zohr ... bless you!” she added.

Take a look at the post:

Goradia received a super sweet reply from Irani. In her response, Irani recalled her days of acting with Goradia. “They say as years go by memories fade…but never emotions…we met over a decade ago, worked, played together, formed a bond…we picked up the threads years after as though we had never parted…that’s what true friendship is all about…never being absent in thought or action. @ibrentgoble and you are blessed to have each other…you have all our love & blessings…your Ben & Zubin bhai included. See ya soon,” she wrote.

The image shows Smriti Iranis reply to Aashka Goradia.(Instagram/@aashkagoradia)
This heartfelt post left people smiling as they shared appreciative comments. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “This is so wholesome.” Another personal shared, “Beautiful.”

Goradia and Goble both individually shared replies to Irani’s response.

“I must’ve done something amazing in my previous life to have such incredible people in this life. So grateful for our meeting, our session, our conversation, and our connection. Holding a special thought for you each and every day, Smriti,” Goble posted.

The image shows Brent Gobles reply to Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@aashkagoradia)
As for Goradia, she wrote, “your words and your thoughts, golden again. My awe for you will always be evergreen to many more memories to make. One more time, thankful for you, your and @iamzfi Bhai’s love and affection…today and always.”

The image shows Aashka Goradias response.(Instagram/@aashkagoradia)
What do you think of Goradia’s post and Irani’s reply?

