Ab limited resources mein happiness dhundh rahe hai: Kamna Pathak

The actor who wishes to combat myths and misguided information, and persuade the masses to get vaccinated also talks about her time in lockdown and how she’s coping up.
By Sanchita Kalra
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Being away from family, especially during testing times like these, is tough for Kamna Pathak (Photo: Instagram/kamna03)

We’ve been living in unprecedented times owing to the outbreak of Covid-19, but the vaccination drive is restoring hope in many, including Kamna Pathak. The actor wishes to combat myths and misguided information, and persuade the masses to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination doesn’t come with a guarantee of not contracting the virus, but the symptoms are mild. I’ve witnessed it in my family,” says the Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor, whose parents tested positive even after being inoculated, but swiftly recovered.

She goes on to caution people to steer clear of incorrect information being shared online: “Log kehte hai ye karlo, ye kha lo, ye peelo... itne nuskhe nikaal diye sabne, but I’d say stay away from this.”

Being away from family, especially during testing times like these, is tough. Such is the case for Pathak, too, who is currently in Mumbai, away from her family in her hometown Indore, Madhya Pradesh. “Mental stability is a challenge, but I have had plenty of learnings since the last lockdown. Ab limited resources mein happiness dhundh rahe hai,” she says.

A Hindi Honours graduate from Delhi’s Miranda House with a keen interest in theatre, folk music and regional languages, Pathak is trying to make the most of her time now, given that shoots have been stalled. “I cook, practise yoga, and I’m learning French. I try to refrain from watching too much news,” she shares.

Last year, the actor took up play readings to entertain the audience virtually, when shoots were on pause. But this time, she has no such plan in the pipeline. “Kahi aisa na ho aane wale time mein phone se shoot kare hum. Don’t know if it’s a feasible option, but you never know... It’s very difficult to shoot one’s part alone, as you need to see the other person’s expression. Acting is give and take,” she states.

