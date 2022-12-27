Co-star Abhinav Kapoor on Tunisha Sharma death: ‘I never saw her tensed or depressed’

The suicide of actor Tunisha Sharma has left the entire nation shocked. Abhinav Kapoor, who has worked with Tunisha in the show Internet Wala Love, was taken aback when he learned about the demise of the actor and has now revealed that he cannot believe that Tunisha was suffering from depression. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan 'changing his statement' repeatedly, breaking down during interrogation)

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial. According to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hanged herself.

Talking about the moment when he learnt about the death of Tunisha, Abhinav said that he was at a loss for words. “I cannot even express what I felt that time. My body was cold. I had goosebumps. I sat down for a couple of minutes and did not know how to react because you don’t expect such a thing from such a successful, young person. She has been a star since her childhood. She had done several films... I did have a word with Kanwar Dhillon and Shivin Narang. As soon as the news came in, I straight away called them. He (Kanwar) was at the hospital when I called him. I asked him if I should come to the hospital. He told me that it was not a good time because there was a lot of media and police. I am sure there is a lot her mom is going through as well. I will definitely go and meet aunty for sure in a day or two when we have a prayer meet or something," the actor said to News18 Showsha.

Abhinav also said that he does not feel that Tunisha was suffering from depression or under any kind of stress as she always seemed happy and jovial. “Of course, I am sad and devastated but I am shocked. I never felt that she was emotionally weak. She had a great personality. She was a very nice person, warm-hearted, kind, sweet, and always smiling. I never saw her tensed or depressed. Always chirping, talking. She was a young girl. She was 17 when we were doing that show," he added.

Earlier, Tunisha's mother, Vanita Sharma, had claimed that actor Sheezan Khan was cheating on her. On the basis of the statement, an FIR was registered and the actor was arrested. As per the report, the police have not found anything that has indicated that the pair had a fight. The last rites of the actor were held on Tuesday at around 3 pm at Mira Road in Mumbai.

