Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla has said revealing details about his troubled marriage with Rubina Dilaik wasn't a publicity stunt.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Rubina Dilaik cries as Abhinav Shukla consoles her.(Colors)

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has said that his wife, Rubina Dilaik, didn't reveal details about their personal life on the show for publicity.

Abhinav was evicted from the show last week. During the course of the season, much had been revealed about his marriage, and how he and Rubina were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

He told The Times of India, "We were very clear that the task wherein Rubina and I shared secrets about our life was not about moving ahead in the game or for publicity. It was an opportunity to tell the audience what we were hiding inside our hearts. We were part o a such a big show where you can’t hide anything, no emotion of yours gets unnoticed, there was no privacy from day one."

He added, "When we signed the show we knew that everything is going to become public. And back then we were hiding a secret in our hearts and by baring it all we felt light. It was not done for publicity. The best thing about doing Bigg Boss is we came out stronger as a couple and our relationship has become strong. All thanks to Bigg Boss."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla asks Rubina Dilaik if she will marry him again

In a new promo video, Abhinav and Rubina were seen rekindling their romance. Abhinav is on the show as Rubina's 'supporter'. He said, "Tumhari struggle ab meri struggle banegi (your struggles will be mine too)," and she responded, "tumahri chaahtein ab meri chahatein banengi (what you like I will like too)."

Abhinav surprised Rubina by suggesting that they renew their vows. "Shaadi karni hai dobara (want to marry again)?" he asked her. Both agreed that Bigg Boss helped them rediscover themselves and understand each other.

