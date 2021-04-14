Home / Entertainment / Tv / Abhinav Shukla gets a website disabled after it shares wife Rubina Dilaik's contact number
Abhinav Shukla gets a website disabled after it shares wife Rubina Dilaik's contact number

Abhinav Shukla has revealed how Rubina Dilaik's number was publicly displayed on a website that he got disabled, with help from his engineer friends from his college days.
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has ensured that a website that had contact details of many actors, including his wife, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, was pulled down. He shared the news on Twitter and thanked his engineer friends for their help.

He tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way !" He also shared a news item about the development and wrote, "Thankyou to #rubinav fans! And thankyou to my friend my college mate and my fellow engineer!"

He also told Spotboye that he got to know about the website when Rubina started receiving random messages and calls from all over the world. "A website had shared contact details of many actresses including Rubina’s owing to which she was getting random messages and calls from across the globe. I took help from my fellow engineer collegemate to report it or get it removed. I discussed it with him and he took 3 days to get that page disabled. Today, the site was disabled. There were some 100 contact nos on it. Now, if that guy tries to do it again, I will report it to cyber crime. Controlling such things is not in our control, but I know how to put technology to a good use," he told the entertainment website.

He also thanked Rubina's fans and added, "Some fans pointed out that a particular website has contact details of almost all prominent actresses including Rubina’s. We have got some awesome fans."

After making an appearance together on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14, the couple was most recently seen together in a music video.

