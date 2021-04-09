IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rubina Dilaik opens up on love: 'I would not say cheated but yes I have had my heartbreaks'
Rubina Dilaik won the reality show Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik opens up on love: 'I would not say cheated but yes I have had my heartbreaks'

  • Rubina Dilaik has shared how her life changed after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. She also spoke about love and heartbreaks.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:14 PM IST

TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has spoken about her experiences in love and heartbreaks in a new interview. She also talked about how her life changed after she emerged victorious on Bigg Boss.

Rubina also saw the release of her music video named Galat. It stars Paras Chhabra and her in lead roles.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Rubina spoke about whether she had been cheated upon in love. She said, "I would not say cheated (in love), but yes I have had my heartbreaks. It’s a long painful story, but I have overcome it and emerged even more stronger."

She also said, “I have gotten to introduce myself to this virtual world of social media which is so powerful. I have kind of experienced that first hand after coming out of Bigg Boss house and realizing that this is humongous. How the avenues for me have changed immediately after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house. So all the struggles and all the turmoils inside the house were worth bearing."

Rubina and Paras' Galat is a song that depicts Rubina as a woman getting tricked in love. Sharing it, Paras had written, "GALAT is finally yours now! Watch it on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel and give it all your love. Comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga." The song has been sung by Asees Kaur.

Earlier, Rubina and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla had together appeared in Marjaneya, a music video. The duo appeared as a couple in the video sung by Neha Kakkar. A hit with her fans, Marjaneya was also recreated by Rubina's Bigg Boss co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria: I wish for safety of everyone who comes to watch our films

After exiting the reality show, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rubina had said, "In the Bigg Boss house, you don't have phones, you don't have places to run away. The only options are fight or flight. So we chose to take on our demons. And in return, it gave us a better understanding of who we are on an individual level, how should we treat our relationship on a mutual level, what are the ways in which we can invest our energies in respect to building our relationship with a fresh perspective."

