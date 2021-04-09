IND USA
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik models in the pool for husband Abhinav Shukla, says 'love the way you look at me'. See pics

  • Rubina Dilaik posed in the pool for her husband, Abhinav Shukla. She took to Instagram to share the pictures. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 03:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has shared new pictures on Instagram, taken by her husband, Abhinav Shukla. Rubina and Abhinav appeared on the reality show together.

On Friday, she shared a couple of pictures of herself, frolicking in a pool, and captioned the post, "Love the way you look at me." She credited Abhinav as the photographer.

"Wow," several people commented on the post. Rubina's Bigg Boss co-contestant Rahul Mahajan wrote, "Wow Ruby." The pictures showed Rubina in a blue bikini, posing with prop flower petals.

Previously, Abhinav had shared a portrait of Rubina, also taken by him. "From the first time i photographed you till now ... its always been a delight @RubiDilaik #latestshoot #portraitphotography," Abhinav captioned it.

On Bigg Boss, the couple spoke openly about their marital problems, and how they'd been on the verge of divorce prior to entering the show. During the course of the season, they rediscovered their love for each other, and are now planning on renewing their wedding vows.

Also read: Nikki Tamboli is very curious to know if Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are thinking about having a baby

Rubina had spoken about how she was left with no choice but to confront her problems on Bigg Boss. She told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "In the Bigg Boss house, you don't have phones, you don't have places to run away. The only options are fight or flight. So we chose to take on our demons. And in return, it gave us a better understanding of who we are on an individual level, how should we treat our relationship on a mutual level, what are the ways in which we can invest our energies in respect to building our relationship with a fresh perspective."

Following their Bigg Boss stint, Abhinav and Rubina appeared in a music video, Marjaneya, performed by Neha Kakkar.

