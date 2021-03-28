Abhinav Shukla clicks Rubina Dilaik, says: 'From the first time I photographed you till now, it's always been a delight'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has shared a gorgeous picture of actor-wife Rubina Dilaik. She had bagged the winner's trophy on the reality show where they appeared together, earlier this year.

Rubina looks beautiful in the picture. "From the first time i photographed you till now ... its always been a delight @RubiDilaik #latestshoot #portraitphotography," Abhinav captioned it. Fans loved the capture and the thoughts behind it. One wrote, "I just want a guy like abhinav who take random pictures of me when I feel cute."

From the first time i photographed you till now ... its always been a delight 🥰 @RubiDilaik #latestshoot #portraitphotography pic.twitter.com/mwYNRCEQlQ — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) March 27, 2021

Another fan shared a screenshot of Abhinav and Rubina's conversation in a the comment box of an old Instagram post. In it, Abhinav and Rubina have a cute negotiation over whether he should be allowed to click her pictures.

Fan shared comments by Rubina and Abhinav on an old post.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018 and entered Bigg Boss 14 last year, together. During their stint on the show, Rubina revealed that they were on the verge of divorce before appearing on the popular reality show and took it up so that they could spend some time together, without any distractions. Later, they said their time on the show helped them repair their relationship.

In a recent interview, the couple talked about falling in love. Rubina said, “I think we were a few months into dating and I was the first one to express that I have this longing to spend my life with him. That is when I proposed to him, on January 1, that I would want to grow old with him. It was me who actually had this feeling that I am in love with him and I want to express it.”

Also read: Sharman reacts to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots tweet about Covid-19 diagnoses

Abhinav, meanwhile, said that he took his time to fall in love with Rubina. “I don’t remember any dates but for me it was very gradual. There was nothing abrupt and I intentionally wanted to let it be very organic. So I was not influenced by Hollywood, that you have to go down on your knee with a ring in your hand and propose. I wanted everything between us to be organic, as honest as possible, and for it to flow its natural course, which is what happened. So, for me, it was gradual liking and the love developed very gradually,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON