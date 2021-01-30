Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for a fresh controversy after Rakhi Sawant pulled fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla's drawstring on national television. Now, Twitter is up in arms accusing Rakhi of obscene behaviour. In a new promo, Salman Khan too was seen calling Rakhi an 'entertainer' and ignoring Abhinav's point of view.

Many users took to Twitter to slam Rakhi's behaviour and lauded the way Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik have acted so far. One user said: "What #RAKHISAWANT is doing in #BigBoss14 is absolutely crap . If this is entertainment then what is torture , & @ColorsTV is encouraging this type of cheap entertainment."

Another user said: "support #AbhinavShukla ....stay strong ... chi #RakhiSwant."

A third person said: "t's not entertaining anyone! #RakhiSawant is crossing limits now #BB14 #AbhinavShukla."

Yet another user said: "After Media say that they and audience like #AbhinavShukla and #RakhiSawant chemistry rakhi is just ready to do every possible thing to be in a lime light and She Cross Her Limit In Name Of Entertainment #ArshiKhan is also very entertaining but she knows her boundaries very well."

One user asked if it was an instance of HeToo and wrote: "Shouldnt there be a #HeToo?"

Another viewer hit out at Colors for calling Rakhi's antics as 'sharaarat (mischief)'. "This is nt sharaarat @ColorsTV -get ur facts ryt plz. It’s cheap & insulting-how much #RakhiSawant made fun of #RubinaDilaik & #AbhinavShukla relationship plus she also insulted #NikkiTamboli by saying ki she wants 2 make Abhinav her husband," he tweeted.

Also read: Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's Malabar Hill home is an architectural masterpiece. See pics

Sharing the promo of the incident on social media, Colors TV had written: "#RakhiSawant kar rahi hain phir @ashukla09 ke saath sharaarat! #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan."

On Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi provoked all when she pulled Abhinav's drawstrings. His wife Rubina was shell shocked to see Rakhi's behaviour. In a promo of Saturday's episode, Salman has shown little interest in seeing Abhinav's point of view and brushed it aside. Later, Abhinav is seen saying that 'if this is entertainment, then I want to go home right now'.

Follow @htshowbiz for more