Abhinav Shukla on bond with wife Rubina Dilaik: We are in a happy space now

Almost a year ago, television couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik made a confession about going through a rough patch, and even contemplating divorce. Fast forward to present, they have not only mended their differences, but also found their happy bubble.

“My bond with Rubina has been maturing and evolving. You know, whatever the little faults were there, or things were going the wrong way, I have started correcting it. Now, things are good,” shares Shukla. The 38-year-old admits that the love and support the couple received from everyone after the confession helped them. He adds, “We are in a happy space right now. Especially, thanks to all the love that we have got, and we are enjoying all the attention”.

Last year, in a reality show, Dilaik, 34, shocked everyone by opening up about the cracks in their marital life. Now, she feels relationships are always a work in progress.

“It is a learning process. Main hamesha manti hun, jabse meine relationship ko apna centre of life mana hai, that a relationship is an ongoing process. Aapko apne relationship mein har waqt kaam karna hai, to keep it in a passionate romantic ever-growing phase. You work on it everyday, you sometimes make a mistake, fall, struggle and pass. So we are learning slowly. The co-creation process of life is on, and it is beautiful,” she expresses.

According to Shukla, working together has also brought the two, who got married in 2018, closer. They recently featured together in a music video of a romantic song, Tumse Pyaar Hai, sung by Vishal Mishra.

“I see a new shade of her whenever I am working with her. Her interpretation of a scene is always very different. We are professional when we are shooting, but once we are back in our vanity or home, we are just a normal couple discussing many things about life,” he shares.