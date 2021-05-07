'Abhinav Shukla will win': Rakhi Sawant predicts Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, calls Mowgli her forefather

Rakhi Sawant has shared her verdict on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant list. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was spotted on her daily coffee run in Mumbai on Friday where she discussed the adventure reality show with the paparazzi.

On Thursday night, several television stars were seen at the Mumbai airport, heading to board their flight to Cape Town, South Africa, where this season's Khatron Ke Khiladi is taking place. This includes Bigg Boss 14 stars Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Bijlani among others.

Speaking about the contestants, Rakhi said that Abhinav could win the title. "Abhinav Shukla bahut strong hai, mujha lagta hai Abhinav Shukla hi jeetenge (Abhinavh Shukla is very strong, I feel he will win)," she said. She added that Divyanka Tripathi is one of her favourite contestants this year.

However, she wondered the reason behind Rahul's participation. "Vindu Dara Singh ko le ke jaana chahiye tha, jo saamne sher aaye toh ek mukka maare. Rahul Vaidya kyun gaya mujhe pata nahi, uske back mein bahut zyada problem hai. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya ke wo sahi salamat aa jaye. (They should have taken Vidhu Dara Singh, who would punch even a lion. I don't understand why Rahul Vaidya has participated. He has a severe back issue. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya to return safe and sound)," she said.

Amid the talks of the show, Rakhi claimed fictional characters Mowgli, the protagonist of Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book stories, and Edgar Rice Burroughs-created fictional character Tarzan were her forefathers. "I fear no one. I swallow lions, snakes. What are rats and scorpions? I leave even Wuhan far behind. Do you know which ancestry family I belong to? Do you know who I am? Have you heard of Mowgli? Tarzan and Mowgli? They were my forefathers," she said in Hindi.

Rakhi had reached the finale of Bigg Boss 14. The television personality opted to leave the show with a cash prize of ₹14 lakhs instead of competing for the winner's title. Rakhi said she was going to use the money to help her mother fight cancer.