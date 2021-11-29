Abhishek Bachchan gives Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Sanjana's husband a side-eye after he compares her with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday to promote his upcoming film Bob Biswas. During the episode, the actor was shown a clip of a contestant named Sanjana and her husband praising her.

In the old clip, Sanjana's husband complimented the singer by calling her as pretty as Aishwarya Rai. Soon after the clip was replayed for Abhishek Bachchan, the actor comically acted as though he was startled and then jokingly gave Sanjana's husband a side-eye.

After a long pause, he said, “Satyavachan! Ek dum sahi kaha aapne. Aaj bhi aisi hi lag rahi hai. Hain ki nahi? (Absolutely true. You've said it right. Today also she looks like Aishwarya, yes or no?)”

Justifying the comparison, Sanjana's husband said, “Sabko pata hai, saari duniya jaanti hai jo Aishwarya Rai ma'am hai, puri India ki, world ki sundari hai. Toh mere liye Sanjana sundar hai (Everyone knows that Aishwarya Rai is the most beautiful woman in the world. For me, Sanjana is the most beautiful woman in the world.)” His response won Abhishek over. He stood up and gave the couple a standing ovation.

Abhishek was on the show with his Bob Biswas co-star Chitrangada Singh. The episode was dedicated to Abhishek and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. Each singer performed two songs – one from Amitabh's film and one from Abhishek's.

Besides Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Abhishek and Chitrangada were also seen promoting their film on The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend. Bob Biswas is a spin-off from the film Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan in the lead.

In the original film, Saswata Chatterjee played the role of Bob Biswas. The spin-off focuses on the LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer. The film will release on ZEE5 on December 3.