Archana Puran Singh is shocked at troll's comment about Anurag Kashyap on Abhishek Bachchan's pic

As Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming movie Bob Biswas, host Kapil Sharma gave them a tour of their own Instagram profiles. In a segment called Post Ka Postmortem, Kapil showed Abhishek and Chitrangada a few humorous comments left by fans on their photos.

In one picture, Abhishek was seen lying on a folding bed next to a bunch of potatoes and other vegetables. The photo was clicked on the sets of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. Abhishek wore a turban and lounged in sunlight. A comment on the picture read, “Kaha tha na Anurag ke saath kaam mat karo, ye gareeb bana ke chhodta hai (told you not to work with Anurag Kashyap. He leaves everyone broke)." While Abhishek and Chitrangada broke in loud laughs, guest Archana Puran Singh was shocked. She said, "Poor Anurag ya." +

The picture was shared by Abhishek on Instagram in 2018. "In between takes while shooting the beautiful track ‘chonch ladiyaan’. Possibly one of the fastest song shoots I've ever done. @anuragkashyap10 finished shooting the day in about an hour! 2 shots and he was done. Hence, we had a lot of time to hang out on set as is evident in the above photo," he wrote with the picture.

Anurag, while an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, is known for working on films with smaller budgets. His non-flashy, non-glamourous characters usually live in small towns or in the underbellies of large cities. Manmarziyaan also starred Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Kapil also showed Abhishek a picture of him and his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan pouting. A fan wrote underneath it, “Yes, we are also happy like this when our wives leave home.” On Chitrangada's picture with a hotel staff, a person wrote that it was the highlight of that's man work life.