Home / Entertainment / Tv / Actor Chandrashekhar, known for his role as Arya Sumant in Ramayan, dies at 98
tv

Actor Chandrashekhar, known for his role as Arya Sumant in Ramayan, dies at 98

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, who made his film debut in V Shantaram's film Surang in 1954, hit national limelight playing mahamantri Arya Sumant in Ramanand Sagar's TV show Ramayan.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Chandrashekhar as Arya Sumant in Ramayan.

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, best known for featuring in films like Cha Cha Cha, and Surang, and playing the role of Arya Sumant on the popular TV serial Ramayan, died on Wednesday due to age related ailments. He was 98.

Chandrashekhar breathed his last around 7 am at his residence here, his son and producer Ashok Shekhar told PTI.

"He passed away in his sleep in the presence of family... the way he wanted. He had no health issues, it was just his age. He lived a good life," Shekhar said.

The veteran actor's last rites will be held at Juhu's Pawan Hans crematorium in the evening, he added.

Born in Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar started out as a junior artiste in the film industry in the early 1950s, before bagging his first film in the leading role with V Shantaram's Surang in 1954.

He went on to star in movies including Kavi, Mastana, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, and Barsaat Ki Raat.

In 1964, he made his production and directorial debut with Cha Cha Cha, featuring veteran actor Helen in her first leading role.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

In 1987, Chandrashekhar starred as Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha's prime minister on the Doordarshan TV show Ramayan, directed by Ramanand Sagar.

Chandrashekhar, who appeared in more than 250 movies throughout his career till the early 1990s, also briefly assisted writer-filmmaker Gulzar between 1972-1976 on his directorials like Parichay, Koshish, Achanak, Aandhi, Khushboo and Mausam.

The veteran actor is survived by three children.

Topics
chandrashekhar ramayan on tv

IND USA
