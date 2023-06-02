Mohammed Saud Mansuri: Controversies around Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah really sad

TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been facing flak of late with several cast members calling it out for its toxic work environment, sexism and long pending dues. The show’s producer Asit Modi, too, faced sexual harassment allegations.

Mohammed Saud Mansuri was a child when he became a part of the TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Now, actor Mohammed Saud Mansuri has come forward to defend the show and the makers, and has called these claims baseless.

“As a child actor (he was 17 when he played the role of Bittu in the show), I’ve shot with the makers and team and trust me it was one of my most amazing experiences that I’ve had in my career. The show and everyone part of the show were like family to me, and the environment came with no stress. It was just fun while working on the set,” he tells us.

Asked about the sexual harassment allegations against Asit Modi raised by several actors from the show, and Mansuri has a completely different story to tell.

“Asit sir has been my mentor. I was new on the set, and he used to come every week and guide me. He used to tell us if we were going on the right path in terms of the character and the audience’s reaction. He helped me closely overall. He was a kind person, and it is very difficult for me to believe that people are putting such an allegation against him. I remember I attended one party, where I went with him. I don’t think he can ever do this. I don’t know what mentalities are these allegations coming with,” he says.

The 18-year-old is a bit hurt while reading all his co-stars making several allegations against the makers and the show.

“The memories of shooting for that show will always remain so special. And now, reading about all these controversies is really sad. It’s upsetting when people come to me and ask, ‘Hey, you worked in that show na! See what’s going inside... are you aware if all this is true?’. I really don’t know about the truth or what’s happening, but all I know is that it is unfortunate” says Mansuri, who wished all this negative chatter didn’t affect the show.

“My parents allowed us to work with the production because the people are genuine and responsible. Else no parent would allow their kid to work in such a place. In fact, I had most of the scene with the main family and they did let me feel let out in most of the scenes,” he ends.

