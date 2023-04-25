Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’s Krissann Barretto gets engaged to Nathan Karamchandani (Exclusive)

Actor-reality show alum Krissann Barretto is engaged to her longtime partner Nathan Karamchandani, we have exclusively learnt. Karamchandani, an electrical engineer, took Barretto by surprise when he went down on his knees and proposed to the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor. “I’m on top of the world right now,” says Barretoo, adding, “It’s so exciting that no one knows just my loved ones. I can’t wait for the world to know that I’m engaged to my soulmate.”

Krissann Barretto with beau Nathan Karamchandani (Photos: Ara Alexandar)

The two got engaged on April 22, which also marks their first dating anniversary. “After going back and forth with different ideas I finally decided to do it alone with just me and Krissann. We were recently in Amritsar, so I planned a beautiful breakfast in bed, fresh fruits, pastries, juices, flowers, everything. I woke her up and just expressed my love for her, told her I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her and asked her to marry me. She of course said yes,” Karamchandani recalls.

The lovebirds met each other last year at a wedding. After “a year of travel and love,” the two finally decided to seal the deal. Barretto admits that “marriage is definitely on the cards”. “We’re first deciding on the country, then we’ll start reaching out to venues and see which one matches the vibe we’re looking for,” Karamchandani shares. The two intend to get married next year on April 22. Calling it a ‘dream date’ Karamchandani also adds, “Of course we have to take a lot into consideration when planning the date so we’ll see, but yes a wedding is definitely on the cards next year.”

The Sasural Simar Ka actor is on cloud nine and aptly. “He’s the most amazing human I have ever met in my life and I am so thankful that I get to spend the rest of my life with him,” she signs off.

