Mazher Sayed: Looking beyond saas-bahu sagas clicked for me

Actor Mazher Sayed feels keeping away from daily soaps has made him look beyond and find better pursuits.

Mazher Sayed

“I am a television protégé and started my career with a saas bahu saga. Bahut saare ek jaise kirdar bhi kiye as that’s how these shows work. Nothing against them, as each to his own, but I was done with long preachy dialogues, negligible action and too much decking-up. Once I decisively jumped on the other side of the fence, I took up shows that gave me much more range as a performer. Looking beyond saas-bahu sagas clicked for me,” says Sasural Simar Ka and Naagin actor.

Sayed asserts that he has been constantly offered similar characters. “Of late, I have refused a lot of work as it was no different from what I had already done. Shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (2011) or even Anupamaa for that matter are rarest of the rare. And, trust me, I have been waiting for that rare too. Till then, I am good with the shows that have a more real premise and true stories to tell.”

As of now Sayed is busy with a crime series. “As I said, I love to play closer to reality or real characters and Crime Patrol 48 Hours is one such show. Though it takes too much sweat and effort to relive those roles as there is less make-up and no shooting lights. We shoot 30 to 40 scenes at a stretch, so we need to be well prepared. Shooting at real locations helps me develop my character better. Working this way on any project is what makes me creatively content as an artiste. Easy come and easy go is not what I believe in. See hard work dikhta and it will be noticed for sure,” shares Sayed

The Kaahin Kissii Roz actor believes in keeping his personal life private. Married to actor Mouli Ganguly, Sayed says, “Though we both belong to same profession still we like to keep our lives private. We love to spend time together and just be at home. Spirituality has connected us in all these 13 years of marriage, in fact also before that as we started dating much earlier. You can call us a very boring couple as we hardly have any social life. During lock down, we tried to make some fun reels together but soon we realised that it was getting too cluttered, and most people were there to make money, so we gave up. We didn’t want any added pressure in life,” he concludes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.