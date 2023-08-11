Rajveer Singh: My TV stint is net practice for bigger leagues

Actor Rajveer Singh is not bound by choice of mediums. Having a practical approach, he believes “khali pet yudh nahi ladey jate” and is thankful for television as a medium with “no regrets at all.”

On his visit to Lucknow, the Qurbaan Hua (2021) actor says, “Being a Haryanvi from sports background I consider this phase as net practice. I am preparing myself for some big matches. Many out there find TV shows regressive but if you see many films as well as web series have were not that great and failed. So, the medium provides no guarantee of success. TV actually teaches you a lot and prepares you for bigger leagues.”

After his debut with Ishq Kills (2014), the 32-year-old has played all leads. “I have never bound myself with choices. Mumbai is a very expensive city and if you restrict yourself to choices then you will be left behind because there is too much talent around. Mujhe bas kaam karna hai... I am open to all mediums. What if after a few years I do not get to play a lead, then? I am very clear about things with no baggage.”

On taking work from other mediums, Singh adds, “At times films and success of OTT do tempt me but then I think practically and concentrate on what I have in hand! Also, I’m very clear that itna zyada bhi nahi chahiye jeewan main ke aap uska bhoj bhi na utha paao! I judge with the feedback that I get when I go to my village. I am happy shooting seven days a week for my ongoing show Neerja.”

Singh has a special connection with the city. “I have visited here multiple times and have even shot a feature film Mr Kabaadi (2019) where I played the lead with Annu sir (Kapoor), Om Puriji and others. I have fond memories of my debut feature film that we shot in Gomti Nagar locality.”

