Father’s Day: Suyyash Rai reveals he couldn’t pursue cricket due to an injury, wants son Nirvair to play the sport

Actors Suyyash Rai and Kishwer M Rai welcomed their first child, Nirvair, in August 2021. Celebrating his second Father’s day, Suyyash exclaims, “Time flies so fast! We got his admission done in a play school recently and Kishwer told me we’ll have sports day, parent-teacher meetings and so many other things now. I kind of freaked out and got emotional thinking ki kal tak toh mera school mein admission ho raha tha.”

Sharing his plans for the special days, the actor says he’ll be home spending time with his little one. “Since the day Nirvair was born, I hardly step out of the house. I prefer being home and spending time with him. I just feel this his the most crucial part of my life right now. I want to enjoy it and live the moment to the fullest,” Suyyash tells us.

Calling himself “lucky” as father, Suyyash says, “I was with him in all his firsts — his first walk, first word, everything. There are so many moments that Kishwer missed, but I was there. Main itna emotional hoon ki uski choti choti cheezon par ro deta hu,” says the 34-year-old, adding that because he is not actively working on TV, it was a lot easier for him to spend time with his son.

“I stopped doing television in 2017. I left TV for my music, and now everything has shaped out really well. I have my studio at home, most of my meetings happen here only. Anyone who wants to meet me, comes home and I don’t really go out. So, I’m mostly with my child,” he tells us, and mentions that the only time he’s not around his son is when he’s travelling for his live shows. “I was in Chandigarh last week because I wanted music from Punjab. It was the longest I stayed away from Nirvair. Bahut weird and difficult feeling thi woh,” recounts the actor.

Ask him that one wish he has for Nirvair when he grows up, and Suyyash reveals, “Mera bahut mann hai ki Nirvair cricket khele. I have spend half my life doing that, but due to some medical injury, I couldn’t pursue the sport. I would really want to introduce cricket to him and see if he finds happiness in the sport like I did.”

