Aditi Sharma addresses domestic violence case against husband Abhineet Kaushik: ‘You have to face your struggles’

Television actor Aditi Sharma recently approached the Mumbai Police, accusing her husband Abhineet Kaushik and his family of domestic violence. The actor, known face on TV shows like Apollena-Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaleerein, filed a complaint at Goregaon Police Station. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered on July 31, 2026. The actor has now spoken about the domestic violence case.

What Aditi said

Aditi Sharma says she needs time after domestic violence FIR: ‘I’m not prepared for any of this yet’.

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Aditi has kept herself mostly quiet on the whole case. While talking to Times Now, the actor said that she needed time to come to terms with everything before she could talk about it. She further said that she is a very private individual who didn’t feel comfortable talking about this before she was ready.

“Honestly, it takes a lot of time to get out from some situations and decisions,” Aditi said. She also shared a message for others who may be facing similar circumstances. “I just hope that all the girls and boys who are going through such situations find the strength they need and get the support of their families. And please meditate. I think that really helps,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Aditi also went on to state that she was in the process of trying to understand the situation and did not know how much she should be talking about the matter in public. She also made it clear that she had not been the one who had exposed the matter in the public domain. She had chosen to stay silent prior to as well as after making the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditi also went on to state that she was in the process of trying to understand the situation and did not know how much she should be talking about the matter in public. She also made it clear that she had not been the one who had exposed the matter in the public domain. She had chosen to stay silent prior to as well as after making the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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"I have never said anything about it before, and I haven’t said anything afterwards either, because I am a very private person. That’s why I tend to keep my feelings to myself." She added, "That is life. You have to face your struggles. So, I’m just doing that," Aditi added.

What does the FIR allege?

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According to The Times of India, Aditi’s complaint named her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, 29. She accused them of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse and character assassination.

The FIR was registered under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with cruelty by a husband or his relatives. Sections 316(2) and 352 have also been invoked in the case, relating to breach of trust and intentional insult, respectively.

Aditi also alleged that her mother-in-law retained her wedding jewellery and did not return it despite her repeated requests. The jewellery listed in her complaint included gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, mangalsutra and bangles.

Aditi's account of her relationship with Abhineet

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According to Aditi’s statement to the police, she met Abhineet in June 2021 while pursuing an online acting course. The two initially became friends before their relationship turned romantic. They moved into a rented house in Goregaon West in September 2024 and tied the knot on November 12, 2024, with both families reportedly aware of and consenting to the marriage.

Aditi has alleged that their relationship started becoming strained just days after the wedding. She claimed that the couple would frequently argue over issues such as her clothes and other everyday matters. She also alleged that Abhineet would ask her for money instead of sharing the household expenses.

As per her complaint, a disagreement over coffee on January 1, 2025, allegedly turned violent. Aditi has claimed that following the incident, Abhineet began questioning her character and accused her of being unfaithful. She further alleged that he would regularly check her phone and later stopped sleeping in the same room.

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Aditi also claimed that whenever their arguments became more intense, Abhineet would involve his mother and sister by calling them and asking them to step in. However, she alleged that their intervention only added to her distress instead of helping resolve the issues between the couple. The complaint is currently being investigated by Assistant Inspector Amita Marathe of Goregaon Police Station.

Aditi Sharma's television journey

Aditi Sharma made her television debut with Kaleerein in 2018. Over the years, she went on to feature in shows such as Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Apollena-Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.