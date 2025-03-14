Aditi Sharma hits back at cheating allegations by husband Abhineet Kaushik: 'Domestic abuse was not from my side'

TV actor Aditi Sharma has broken her silence on the cheating and domestic abuse allegations levelled against her by her husband, Abhineet Kaushik. The two are undergoing a separation currently, and Aditi has now claimed the 'domestic abuse was not from my side'. The actor refrained from adding much as the case is sub-judice. (Also read: Actor Aditi Sharma's husband accuses her of cheating months after marriage; claims she demanded ₹25 lakh for divorce) Actor Aditi Sharma has been married to Abhineet Kaushik since 2020.

Aditi Sharma reacts to cheating allegations

In an interview with India Forums, Aditi reacted to Abhineet's allegations against her during their separation and said, “Right after a month of getting married, I was facing unbearable marital disputes. I was facing a lot of misbehaviour and other things which I cannot disclose right now because that is going to go ahead in the court… that is why I sought separation, and I wanted it very peacefully. Both families talked and decided that we should separate amicably. He has disrespected me and my family in front of our friends multiple times. I have never disrespected his family. I am bound by my lawyers not to speak about this. But, domestic abuse was not from my side. I can just say this much. I genuinely loved him. I am going to speak the truth and not hide anything.”

The actor also addressed claims that theirs was a secret marriage that she tried to hide from her fans and family, saying the marriage was private but not secret. Aditi said, “Yes, it was a private ceremony, but it was not a secret marriage. My family, my close friends, my relatives knew about it. It was not a secret thing, but it was private. I have a decent career, and we thought it wouldn’t be wise to suddenly put it out in public right now as I was also shooting for Apollena at that time, and my character in the show was of an 18-year-old girl. So both of us decided to not disclose it publicly.”

Abhineet's allegations against Aditi Sharma

Earlier, in an interview with India Forums, Abhineetimplied that she cheated on him with a co-star in her show, Apollena. Abhineet's legal team alleged that Aditi and her family denied the validity of the marriage, calling it nothing more than a 'mock trial', and even demanded ₹25 lakh for separation.

Aditi is best known for her roles in shows like Kaleerein, Rabb Se Hai Dua, and Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan.