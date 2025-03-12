Actor Aditi Sharma's husband accuses her of cheating months after marriage; claims she demanded 25 lakh for divorce

Television actor Aditi Sharma, best known for her roles in shows like Kaleerein, Rabb Se Hai Dua, and Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, has been accused of cheating on her husband with a co-star. In an interview with India Forums, Aditi's husband, Abhineet Kaushik, revealed that they tied the knot in a 'secret marriage' in November 2024 but have now called it quits. Aditi Sharma's husband accuses her of cheating on him with co-star.

Abhineet on secret marriage with Aditi

Abhineet revealed that he and Aditi met in 2020 during the lockdown while attending an online acting class. They dated for four years before getting married in 2024. Further explaining why their marriage was kept secret, Abhineet said, "She was asking me to get married repeatedly, but I was not mentally prepared for it. But, as you do for your partner when you are in love, you eventually agree. However, she had a condition that no one could know about it because marriage was a taboo in the industry."

Abhineet accuses Aditi of cheating

He further opened up about how things took a rough turn in their marriage and accused Aditi of cheating on him with her Apollena co-star. He recalled, "She had just started shooting for the show. Everything was going well. After that, there was a new entry in the show, Samarthya Gupta. About 1.5 months after our marriage, Aditi told me that Samarthya had joined the show and that she had to talk to him now. Aditi also told me how he used to call her ‘Baby Doll’ and mistreat her, but she was forced to talk to him. After a few days, Aditi told me she was going out for dinner. However, when I tracked her car, I found it in a society basement. I waited there, and in the morning, I saw Samarthya and Aditi coming out together and heading to the shoot."

He added that when he confronted Aditi and asked her if she liked Samarthya, she simply smiled. He further claimed that he and Aditi separated because she was cheating on him with Samarthya. He said that he wanted to give their marriage a second chance, but Aditi refused, citing the pressure of her career. Abhineet's legal team alleged that Aditi and her family denied the validity of the marriage, calling it nothing more than a 'mock trial', and even demanded ₹25 lakh for separation. So far, Aditi has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

About Aditi Sharma

Aditi made her acting debut in 2018 with the show Kaleerein. Her portrayal of Meera Dhingra Kapoor in the show won the audience's hearts. She then went on to star in several television shows, including Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Rabb Se Hai Dua. The actor also participated in Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is currently seen in Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, which is set to go off-air this month due to low TRPs.