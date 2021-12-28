After backlash, Asim Riaz gives an explanation to Shehnaaz Gill fans: 'Stop targeting’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has now given an explanation about his previous tweet, in which he said “people get over loved ones so soon.” Shehnaaz Gill's fans claimed that the tweet was about her after videos of her dancing at a friend's wedding circulated online.

Asim posted a text-on picture message on his Instagram stories to clarify his intentions. He wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”

Asim Riaz gives an explanation. (Instagram)

This message comes after Asim wrote late Monday night, "Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat (Amazing)..…. #Newworld."

As soon as Asim tweeted this, fans of Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla started slamming him, as videos of Shehnaaz from a friend's engagement made it to social media on the same day. In the videos, Shehnaaz was seen dancing.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta appeared to support Shehnaaz without taking Asim's name in his Instagram post. Posting a video of Shehnaaz dancing, Vikas wrote, "Everyone has their own way of dealing with grief and hurt. As we enter this world it's not just one relationship that you enter into that's your mother but then father your siblings grandparents relatives post which it's the family you choose Your friends Your mentors. Sometimes we are closer to our one than our others, friends than siblings love isn't and shouldn't be dependent on any basis. When you lose any loved ones do you stop celebrating love from others? Losing a family member doesn't make you have a bite of a cake from your best friend's birthday party sometimes it's cause it's your favourite chocolate and you are hungry and sometimes it's cause you don't want your friend to feel bad."

"Life goes on and it should. Sidharth Shukla isn't here any more life may not be perfect as it was when he was there for his loved ones and maybe it will take a long time. Pls, remember Our lives are as important as the lives of our loved ones if not more. The ones who can see #shehnaazgill dancing and smiling don't really know that this laugh and this coordinated dance isn't really her. I called her #khushi for a reason. She is doing so that she can make her friends smile and can be part of their Happiness as they were there for her loss and difficult times. And @iamkenferns pls give her more colours for engagements and weddings," he added.

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana took Asim's side and tweeted,, "When some fans find an easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life. Asim, Himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai or to dance koi kar ni skta or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow (Everyone wants to target Asim and Himanshi because they are talking about you only, because nobody else can dance. The PR and news outlets are also so active on this)."

Himanshi Khurana takes Asim Riaz's side. (Twitter)

Read More: Shehnaaz Gill fans lash out at Asim Riaz for tweeting ‘people get over loved ones so soon’: ‘It's sick, shame on him’

She added, "Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki (when it comes to talking about others) by god's grace we both choose to stay quiet always, anyways go find someone else for your blame game tricks. Shame on you guys. We are with Asim Riaz."

