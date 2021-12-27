Shehnaaz Gill attends manager's engagement bash with Kashmera Shah, Giorgia Andriani; dances to Zingaat. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame attended her manager's engagement bash on Saturday and pictures and videos from the same are proof, the actor and singer had a blast. The actor-singer was also joined by Kashmera Shah, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and others.

A picture from the bash shows Shehnaaz in a black wraparound dress posing with her manager Kaushal Joshi. All the guests seem to have followed the black dress code as Shehnaaz was in a shimmery black dress, with her middle-parted hair tied at the back. Kashmera Shah joined her in a black and white separates while Giorgia was in a black lehenga.

As a paparazzo account shared the pictures, her fans couldn't shower her with praise and blessings. A fan wrote in the comments section, “God bless you always Shehnaaz Gill.” Another wrote, “My bubba... she is looking gorgeous as hell.” One more fan commented, “Good to see her smiling.”

A video from the party shows several guests, including Shehnaaz and Giorgia, standing in a circle and grooving to the song Zingaat from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film Dhadak.

Shehnaaz Gill with Giorgia Andriani.

Giorgia shared a picture with Shehnaaz Gill on her Instagram Stories and captioned it #aboutlastnight. The two were seen sitting together at a table while posing for pictures.

Shehnaaz had been keeping a low profile after the death of her rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The Balika Vadhu actor died of a heart attack this year.

Also read: Bigg Boss is 2021’s top TV show on Twitter; Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill on list of most tweeted about contestants

Shehnaaz had paid a heartfelt tribute to him by releasing a music video titled Tu Yaheen Hai. It featured Shehnaaz in a depressed state, living a lonely life at a foreign location, lost in her memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears and calling out her name, “Sana”.

She was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. It released in theatres in October.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON