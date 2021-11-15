Shehnaaz Gill posts a new video after Tu Yaheen Hai song, fan says ‘stay strong'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill shared a video narrating how she takes care of her skin amidst her busy schedule. Shehnaaz who remained away from social media after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, earlier shared a music video, Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to him.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be heard saying, “Back to back shoots, hard lighting, hours of makeup and lack of sleep. Life is super hectic. It is difficult to manage all of looks and take care of my skin but what keeps me going is the love from you all. ” She then shares a glimpse of her makeup routine, have a look:

In the compiled video, Shehnaaz can be seen getting ready for her shoots, posing for the camera and later sharing her skincare regime.

Many fans commented on the video. One fan said, “Shehnaaz we are so glad to see you doing good. Thinking about what you might be going through is so tough. So happy to see you going forward. lots of love.” Some fans wrote, “My star girl," and “Stay Strong dear.”

This is the first time since Shehnaaz posted a video on herself after the release of the song Tu Yaheen Hai.

Tu Yaheen Hai was sung by Shehnaaz and was written by Raj Ranjodh. In the music video, Shehnaaz can be seen living a lonely life at a foreign location, lost in her memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagines Sidharth wiping her tears and he calling out her name, “Sana”.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 and became popular for their chemistry. The couple became famous as SidNaaz. Sidharth was declared the winner while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died of cardiac arrest on September 2.