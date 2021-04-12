Home / Entertainment / Tv / After 'does size really matter' post, Sayantani Ghosh says 'not just men, women also make us feel bad about our bodies'
After 'does size really matter' post, Sayantani Ghosh says 'not just men, women also make us feel bad about our bodies'

Actor Sayantani Ghosh has offered more insight on the objectification of women, after her widely shared social media post, in which she had written about how a troll asked to know her bra size.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Sayantani Ghosh had shared a social media post about body positivity.

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh, who recently shared a social media post about the objectification of women, has said that 'distasteful' comments don't necessarily always come from men.

Last week, Sayantani wrote a widely shared post on Instagram, in which she spoke about the sexualisation of breasts, the importance of self-love, and why women shouldn't tolerate such comments.

In a new interview with a leading daily, she recalled one of the earliest instances of body shaming that she had experienced, when she was still a teenager looking to break into the modelling industry. “One of the first instances that I recall is from when I was 17-18 and doing a modelling shoot in Kolkata," she said. "While we have always conceived models to be tall, skinny, and slim, I was slightly on the heavier side. A woman came up to me and passed a distasteful remark about my breasts. Often, I have seen that it’s not just men but even women who make us feel bad about our bodies. A lot of these issues stem from our conditioning and mentality which needs to change. We have so much modern tech at our disposal but if our thinking is still limited to how a person should look, then it’s sad,” she continued.

Lee Min-ho sports a frown in pics shared from his last day on sets of Pachinko

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by peacock. Watch video

Shaheer Sheikh posts throwback photo from when he weighed 95 kgs, fans love it

When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

Sayantani was inspired to share the Instagram post, titled 'Does size really matter?' after she was asked by a troll about her bra size in an interactive session.

Also read: Sayantani Ghosh, asked by troll about bra size during Instagram live, shares powerful post against body shaming

"Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about.. Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female BREASTS ?? As to what size it is ?? A cup, B, C or D etc ?? And it's not only the boys, even us girls have this sort of a conditioning!” she wrote.

