Sayantani Ghosh, asked by troll about bra size during Instagram live, shares powerful post against body shaming

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh, who was asked by a troll about her bra size earlier this week, shared a powerful note on Instagram against body shaming. Her lengthy Instagram post talked against the sexualisation of the breasts, emphasised the importance of self-love, questioned the entitlement of men who make such remarks and urged women to speak up for themselves.

“Does size really matter?” read the first slide of Sayantani’s post. She urged everyone ‘tired of talking about the size of (their) body parts’ to give the post a read.

“Yesterday in one of my interactive sessions someone asked me my bra size! Though I gave the person a befitting reply (which btw a lot of you appreciated) still I felt there is so much more I want to talk about.. Any form of BODY SHAMING is BAD!! Period. But particularly, I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is this fascination towards female BREASTS ?? As to what size it is ?? A cup, B, C or D etc ?? And it's not only the boys, even us girls have this sort of a conditioning!” she wrote.

Sayantani reiterated that breasts were ‘just another body part’ and questioned the ‘hype’ around them. “There are few parts to such mental conditioning. 1: Why is it so difficult to accept that it's just another body part?? I know it has meaning when it comes to a nursing mother or certain purposes of passion, but in the end isn't it another body part ??? What we don't realise is that such perspectives or hype over the female breast, throw few of us women, in fact most women get into a very f**ked up head space!” she wrote.

Giving a reminder about the need for self-love, Sayantani said that many women feel conscious about the size of their breasts, and this influences decisions such as choice of clothing. “2: Where is the concept of Self- acceptance and Self-love ?? Few of us who are well endowed start feeling conscious about it, and start hoping that ‘I wish I was flat or small chested’ and few of us feel the need for implants!!! Remember those times when you went to buy a nice pair of dress and the only reason you didn't buy it because either your breasts looked too small or big in it ?? It's like we are never good enough !! We are so uncomfortable even talking about it!!” she wrote.

“3: IT'S TIME TO STOP The next part of my thoughts is, who gives such rights to men?? Why do men feel that you are entitled to look at a woman this way or talk to her this way?? May be it's us ..yes girls its us for tolerating this sh*t and not speaking up! Often we shy away from facing these men due to a feeling of shame, or avoiding such points so that we don't create a scene and the list of reasons can go on… I too have kept quiet so many times feeling uncomfortable when I saw a man staring at my breasts!!” she added.





Sayantani then posed a question to men and asked how they would feel if the tables were turned. She also urged women to speak up for themselves, if they felt disrespected or were subjected to body shaming of any kind.

In conclusion, Sayantani wrote that the only size that matters should be of one’s heart. “In a world where the 'Human Race' itself is struggling for its existence, ‘SIZE MATTERS’ -- so let's all have a large heart which is full of love, self-love, self-respect and respect for one another, compassion, acceptance and lots of empathy!!!” she wrote.

“And to conclude! Hey YOU!!! Love yourself! Accept yourself! Respect yourself! and well next time some one asks me my cup size I sure as hell know what to say .. Honestly I like a large cup - well obviously being a coffee lover I would like a large cup of coffee,” she added.

