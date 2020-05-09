Naagin 4’s Sayantani Ghosh on financial difficulties amid lockdown: ‘Don’t know when shoots will resume’

tv

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:41 IST

TV actor Sayantani Ghosh has said everyone is facing inconvenience amid the lockdown that has stalled all shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She added that EMIs may have been deferred but everyone needs to run their houses and there are many regular expenses that need to be met.

Sayantani told The Times of India in an interview, “Crisis is such that they are not denying payment but how will they make the payments. Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI. Though the Government has relaxed it that for 2-3 months it will be deferred but I have to run our houses as well. It is starting to create inconvenience for us. My heart goes out to people who are daily wage earners and also actors, who have just started out or not in a better position right now. It is a difficult time for everyone irrespective of their professions.”

She also expressed doubts over the safety of crew members once shoots resume. “The economics is taking a toll on us now as so many workers are involved. We all are at home. One needs to get back to work. We are targeting reopening but it seems ok on a paper but on a practical level one needs to see how much can be done. Everybody’s safety is involved. Even if you limit the number of people, there are still ‘x’ number of people involved in a shoot. In such times, social distancing is going to be a challenge. There are also talks that the actors need not require to travel back home after shoot as there can be at a risk. Risk element will also increase in travelling from sets to shoot. A lot of permutation combination is involved. But practically, I don’t know when we are actually going to resume shoots,” she told the daily.

Recently, TV producer Binaifer Kohli had said that producers are ready to resume shoot as their episodes are ready. About the safety measures and health risks, Binaifer had said, “There will be a lot of things I will take care of, like having a doctor and nurse on the set every day. I will also have a thermal testing machine so that everyone can be checked on a daily basis. I will follow all the rules, because my conscience will not allow me to put anybody’s life on risk. I am the captain of the ship and I will make sure that everyone is healthy and hearty. The whole unit will stay on the set itself… even the actors have agreed to stay on the set so that no one carries any kind of infection home. We will appoint a cook to whip up amazing food for the unit members.”

Sayantani, who joined Naagin franchise in the current season, had to exit as her character was killed off. Confirming the same, she had said in an interview, “Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high point.”

