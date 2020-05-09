e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya opts out of maiden production Aakasavani

SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya opts out of maiden production Aakasavani

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya, who had been working as a producer on a Telugu period drama titled Aakasavani has opted out of the film.

regional-movies Updated: May 09, 2020 14:31 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
SS Karthikeya has assisted his dad SS Rajamouli in Eega and Baahubali.
SS Karthikeya, son of filmmaker SS Rajamouli, on Saturday confirmed he has opted out of his maiden Telugu production Aakasavani, a period drama. Karthikeya confirmed his exit from the project via a statement.

“It has been quite a journey so far as a producer. Working on Aakasavani has been one hell of a learning experience that I shall cherish for a lifetime. However, some good sojourns have to end. As much as I was excited about the project and decided to give it my all, I am so equally dedicated to the other project which I’m working as a line producer, and sometimes that prevents the much-deserved time I’d like to dedicate to the film,” Karthikeya said in the statement.

 

He further revealed that since he and the film’s director Ashwin Gangaraju have a clash over creative vision, he’s decided to relieve himself from the project. “With an amazing crew in place, progress has been great on the film. However, over time we have realised that the creative vision of the director and I is different and I felt it would be appropriate to make it easy for the team by handing over the project to someone whose ideas are in sync with the vision of the film,” he added.

The project has been handed over to producer A Padmanabha Reddy of AU&I Studios Pvt Ltd.

In his statement, Ashwin pointed out that working with Karthikeya has been a very good experience. He added that they’ve decided to part way because they respect and understand each other.

Meanwhile, Karthikeyan is said to be working as line producer on his father’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

It’s worth mentioning that Ashwin had worked with Rajamouli as an assistant director on Eega and Baahubali franchise.

