Naagin 4: Makers to kill TV’s first naagin Sayantani Ghosh, actor says ‘no character is above the show’

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:57 IST

After Jasmin Bhasin’s exit from Naagin 4, Sayanatani Ghosh is now set to quit the popular show. Her character, Manyaata will be killed in an upcoming episodes, she has confirmed.

A month after Jasmin Bhasin’s character was bumped off in Naagin 4, Sayantani — the first naagin of Indian television — who joined the franchise this season, will soon exit the show.

Sayantani told Times of India, “Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high point.”

“See, parting is never easy, as you get attached to the team. As an artiste, you feel bad, but such is the nature of this industry. Also, no character is above the show. Though the show is doing well, it hasn’t matched up to the last seasons’ ratings, yet. In my 15 years of experience, I have understood that TV shows are governed by the ratings. I hope that the track, which marks my exit, works. That will be a big consolation (smiles),” she added.

Sayantani was the first one to play Naagin in the first season of the popular show in 2007. She essayed the role of Amrita on the show. Apart from featuring in various shows including Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Mahabharat, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Naamkarann and Sanjivani 2, she was also a contestant on the sixth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

She has also featured on a web shows. Talking about how TV stereotypes actors, Sayantani had told Hindustan Times earlier, “For the last couple of years, I was doing mostly costume dramas and playing characters that are loud and required lot of makeup and glamour. So the audience and the industry formed a certain opinion of me. The audience could never imagine me playing such a simple girl next door – generous, kind and positive. So my intention was to bust that opinion.”

