Sonam Kapoor attacked on Twitter for ‘women seen as second-class citizens’ comment, calls haters ‘blind and ignorant’

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:27 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor found herself at the receiving end of hate on social media yet again. In an interview to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she spoke about female empowerment, which led to her bring attacked on social media.

The actor tweeted about her interview and wrote: “For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens.” A user wrote: “Not surprised seeing the replies to this tweet. When will this end!” Replying to him, Sonam wrote back, “Now that the blatant sexism, classism and racism has started it won’t. They are blind and ignorant. Akin to nazis.”

"For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens."@BazaarArabia pic.twitter.com/DJF41YHTrO — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 2, 2020

Here is a sample of some of the comments the post got -- one user wrote, “Honest Caption - For me women empowerment is very important for brand promotion especially because, I’m from a side of the world where women had to be an actress, model, fair & lovely or atleast wear brands promoted by me to be First- Class Citizen. Talent - 0 Nepotism - 1.” Another person wrote to say, “Only second class women are enthralled by empowerment. So please don’t speak for all Indian women. Indic wisdom recognizes that male & female complement each other. In every era it has been up to the individual to realize her or his own shakti.” A third person wrote in to say, “Nepotism talking about feminism and independent”.

Now that the blatant sexism, classism and racism has started it won’t. They are blind and ignorant. Akin to nazis. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2020

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which starred her as an ad executive, who unexpectedly find herself as a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team, during a world cup tournament. The film, which also starred Malayalam favourite Dulquer Salmaan, was based on a book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. The film did not fare well at the box office.

Prior to that, she appeared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which was about same sex love and how they struggle to find acceptance in their conservative surroundings.

