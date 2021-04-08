IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aditya Narayan jokes he and Shweta Agarwal took ‘in sickness and in health’ too seriously as they recover from Covid-19
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December last year.
Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan jokes he and Shweta Agarwal took ‘in sickness and in health’ too seriously as they recover from Covid-19

  • Aditya Narayan, who tested positive for Covid-19 along with wife Shweta Agarwal earlier this month, made a joke about their diagnosis. See his Instagram post here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 03:33 PM IST

As Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, he joked that they seem to have taken their marriage vow of ‘in sickness and in health’ a little too seriously. He also shared an unseen picture of them that seems to have been taken when they were on their honeymoon in Kashmir.

Sharing a throwback photo of him and Shweta taken at a restaurant in Srinagar, Aditya wrote on Instagram, “‘In sickness & in health’. Iss line ko zyada seriously le liya humne (We took this line too seriously) 🤣 @shwetaagarwaljha.”

Though Aditya restricted comments on the post, some fans wrote in. “Uss vow ko phli baar itna seriously lete hue kisi ko dekha h (This is the first time I have seen someone take the vow so seriously) 😂... loveeeeeeee youuuuuuuuuuu bothhhhhh❤️ Be together alwaysss!!!” one wrote. “Get well soon babies,” another wrote.


Earlier this month, Aditya took to Instagram to share a photo with Shweta and wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.”

Aditya and Shweta got married in an intimate temple wedding in Mumbai last December. Prior to that, they were in a relationship for a decade.

Also see | Kangana Ranaut defines what makes one an ‘ultranationalist’ as she posts glam photos: ‘Every penny that you spend...’

On Indian Idol 12, Aditya revealed that Shweta turned him down several times, but his mother Deepa Narayan Jha played Cupid. He said, “Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, ‘Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe’ (In the beginning, she politely rejected me many times. I should thank my mother for bringing us together. My mother told me to give her a call the next time I meet Shweta).” Deepa then convinced Shweta to go out on a date with Aditya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aditya narayan shweta agarwal covid-19 + 1 more

Related Stories

Aditya Narayan poses with dad Udit Narayan.
Aditya Narayan poses with dad Udit Narayan.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan hospitalised for Covid-19, sent dad message saying 'Pray for me'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, his father Udit Narayan has said. Here's the message he received from his son.
READ FULL STORY
Shweta Agarwal Jha at her wedding with Aditya Narayan,
Shweta Agarwal Jha at her wedding with Aditya Narayan,
tv

Aditya Narayan is spellbound by wife Shweta Agarwal's unseen bridal photo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal back in December. She took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen photo from the wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP