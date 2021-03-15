Home / Entertainment / Tv / After downplaying feud with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin says she's excited for Marjaneya: 'We'll make Reels on it'
After downplaying feud with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin says she's excited for Marjaneya: 'We'll make Reels on it'

After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin excited for Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's song Marjaneya.

Bigg Boss couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are enjoying the success of their recently released song Tera Suit, sung by Tony Kakkar. Jasmin confessed that she is also eagerly looking forward to her co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's upcoming track Marjaneya, set to drop on March 18.

Jasmin was reportedly returning from Chandigarh when she told the paparazzi, "We are waiting unka gaana bhi aaye, we'll enjoy, make (Instagram) reels on it and hope jaise humara successful hua, unka bhi bahut successful ho (We are waiting for their song to drop, we'll enjoy it, make reels on it and hope that like our song, their song also achieves massive success)."

At the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Jasmin shared a friendly equation. However, through the season, their relationship turned sour. Things went so south that when Jasmin returned to the house, she got angry with Aly for having befriended Rubina.

Although the show ended, fans of the two actors have been involved in arguments on social media. Jasmin tried to end the fight when she tweeted, "I know that all my fans love me madly and everyday of mine is filled with happiness and positivity , my bigg boss journey is over and it was incredible because of your love. Now I want you all to let go of all the negativity and ignore and avoid what doesn’t spread happiness."

However, things turned ugly when she posted a cryptic tweet about 'manipulators'. "Some people are truly great manipulators. They can lie, cheat ,treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault (winking face) Smart people #kahipadhaathaa," she wrote, leading several fans to presume that she was talking about Rubina. However, Jasmin quickly doused the fire by saying, "I request people to stop relating my actions, posts or tweets with any contestant from the show. In short 'udte teer' pakadne band kardo yaar. Chill karo aur khush raho (Stop creating an issue where there is none. Chill and be happy)."

