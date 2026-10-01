After Hanuman Ansh crosses 400 crore worldwide at the box office, Neem Karoli Baba gets a brand-new show on Sony TV

Hanuman Ansh has gone from being a low-budget devotional film to one of 2026’s biggest box office surprises. Its worldwide collection has reached ₹410.75 crore. Now, the story of Neem Karoli Baba is set to move to television as Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new series based on the spiritual guru’s life.

Neem Karoli Baba series announced

After Hanuman Ansh’s ₹400 crore worldwide success, Sony TV announces new Neem Karoli Baba show.

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Sony Entertainment Television shared the first promo for the show on September 30. Titled Neem Karori Baba, the series will air on Sony TV and will also stream on SonyLIV.

The promo gives a glimpse of the spiritual world surrounding Neem Karoli Baba and appears to focus on the stories and miracles associated with him. The voiceover says, “Jis insaan ki kahaaniyon ne desh ko mantramugdh kar diya, ab saamne aayengi unki zindagi se judi chamatkari gaathayein (The miraculous tales from the life of the man whose stories captivated the nation are now set to be revealed)”. The visuals feature his well-known shawl, along with a reference to Lord Hanuman. The makers have not announced the cast, premiere date or episode count yet.

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Hanuman Ansh becomes a box office hit

{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh released in theatres on August 7 and initially had a quiet opening. The film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, collected around ₹10 lakh on its first day. Its business, however, picked up as more viewers began recommending the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh released in theatres on August 7 and initially had a quiet opening. The film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa, collected around ₹10 lakh on its first day. Its business, however, picked up as more viewers began recommending the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the film has now crossed ₹400 crore worldwide. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, on Day 56, Hanuman Ansh is still running across 565 shows in India. The film has earned ₹0.11 crore net so far today, taking its total India gross collection to ₹371.78 crore and net collection to ₹314.74 crore.

The film’s numbers are even more striking given its reported budget of less than ₹2 crore. It has earned more than 200 times its reported production cost. Hanuman Ansh has also become the 28th Hindi film to cross the ₹400 crore mark and the third Hindi release this year to reach the milestone, after Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

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Cast and crew

Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, while Purnima Tiwari plays Ram Beti. Chandan K Anand also has a pivotal role in the film.

Vishal Chaturvedi directed the film, which was produced by Swambhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions. Sadhu Tiwari composed the music, with Shankh Rajadhyaksha serving as the editor. Hombale Films acquired the international distribution rights, and the film was released in overseas markets on September 11.

Speaking to HT City recently, producer Anupriya Nagar spoke about the film's success and said, “Our film was supposed to be made in ₹2 crore. If we had made the same film in ₹10 crore, it wouldn’t have come out this way. The rawness and simplicity came from the low budget, and we will definitely keep that in mind”.