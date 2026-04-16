After years of feud, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah hug it out with mami Sunita Ahuja: ‘14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas…’

After years of family tensions, the long-standing feud between Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and his ‘mami’ Sunita Ahuja seems to have finally thawed. In a heartwarming turn of events, Krushna and Kashmera were seen sharing a warm hug with Govinda’s wife on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3, hinting that the family has chosen to put the past behind them and move forward.

Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah reunite with Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja is married to Govinda.

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On Wednesday, Krushna finally reunited with Sunita Ahuja, bringing an end to their 14-year-long feud. Sunita, wife of actor Govinda, was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 in Mumbai, where she posed for the paparazzi alongside Krushna and Kashmera. Several videos of the meeting have surfaced on social media, where they can be seen twinning in coordinated outfits, all smiles as they share a warm hug.

The reunion was met with huge cheers by the paparazzi, with Sunita expressing her feelings in her usual witty manner. The video of the outing is catching attention on social media.

“14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas khatam hua hai (After 14 years, our exile has ended today),” Sunita said. Krushna couldn’t help but laugh loudly, while Kashmera quipped, “Ab kisi aur ka shuru hoga (Now, someone else’s will begin)”.

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{{^usCountry}} After that, the trio was seen laughing out loud, with Sunita adding, “Kis kis ki jalegi, bhagwan hi jane (Only God knows who all would be jealous)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After that, the trio was seen laughing out loud, with Sunita adding, “Kis kis ki jalegi, bhagwan hi jane (Only God knows who all would be jealous)”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Krushna also said, “This was a big surprise. We did not know that she will join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculations or rumours which made headlines in the last 12 years." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krushna also said, “This was a big surprise. We did not know that she will join the show today. Thanks to her for agreeing to do this. With this, we have ended all speculations or rumours which made headlines in the last 12 years." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What do we know about the feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What do we know about the feud {{/usCountry}}

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The longstanding conflict between Krushna and Govinda stemmed from the actor expressing displeasure at Krushna making jokes about him on television. Sunita also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. Several years ago, Kashmera's tweet about ‘people who dance for money’ had offended Sunita, who thought it was aimed at Govinda.

Over the years, tensions escalated, with Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, and Govinda labelling his nephew a liar, keeping the family rift in the media spotlight.

In fact, in 2024, Sunita had said the reason she won’t be a part of comedian Kapil Sharma’s show is because of Krushna and wife, Kashmera Shah’s presence. However, in recent years, Krushna tried making amends through several interviews.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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