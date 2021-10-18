Aishwarya Sakhuja: My family is at peace with me stepping out now, being fully vaccinated

Stepping out, getting back to our normal lives has been something everyone looked forward to, including Aishwarya Sakhuja. And her family was worried for her naturally.

On one hand while they would be reluctant to let her go out for work, they have come around to accepting that it is something necessary. “They also realise that in order to be mentally okay, I need to work. Now I am fully vaccinated, so they are more at peace. In fact, my father was the one who was under lockdown in Australia. But there are a lot of times I do step out for a cup of coffee with a friend, which is still a rarity. I lie about it, I don’t tell my father. He is concerned ‘kya hai, baahar jaake kyun peeni hai, why do you want to take a risk’,” explains the 34-year-old.

She adds that she understands her father’s point of view completely though. Sakhuja continues, “He is absolutely right. Having said that, there has been a mental toll on each one of us. To be constantly at home is annoying for people. When you step out to go for work, it is a different work space you are entering. There is a lift of mood, change of scene which is very important for anybody and everybody. I do end up meeting a friend or two, who are reliable, people who follow the protocol. I lie about it to my father.”

Did the thought of coming home to family after work make her apprehensive? She confesses it did play on her mind, but things are better now, since her family is fully vaccinated. “My entire family is fully vaccinated, so it is kind of better. I say that with apprehension in my head, despite the fact that my father in law was vaccinated, he got badly affected by Covid, and was on oxygen support for a month. In that sense, the apprehension is always going to stay, till the virus is around,” she says.

