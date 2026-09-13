Akanksha Chamola breaks silence on rumour of taking 10 crore alimony amid ongoing divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Chamola grabbed headlines with her secrets on the show. Her marriage to Gaurav Khanna became one of the biggest talking points of the season after she revealed that they were heading for a divorce. However, some of her subsequent remarks about Gaurav drew criticism online, amid speculation that she had demanded a large sum of ₹10 crore in alimony.

‘Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote…’

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's separation came as a shock to many.

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In an interview with Mashable India, Akanksha cleared the air about her divorce from Gaurav and whether she demanded a large sum as alimony. Responding to the question, she said, “Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti. Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote na to main kab ka ye desh chor kar chali gayi hoti (If I had demanded and received that amount, then I would not have cared to sit here. If I had that much money, I would have left the country by now).”

She went on to clarify that she would explore various other places in the world and travel with that money.

What did Akanksha Chamola say?

After Akanksha revealed on the premiere of Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav were heading for a divorce, Gaurav entered the show as a guest in the third week. He told Akanksha that her revelation had shocked their families and that he had to deal with both sides of the family following the announcement. Later, she revealed that she was bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav and did not want to become a mother. Then she shared that she has become asexual.

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{{^usCountry}} Akanksha spoke about her marriage and said she lacks a maternal instinct. "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly, and I am unable to provide him that). For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha spoke about her marriage and said she lacks a maternal instinct. "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened, and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly, and I am unable to provide him that). For me, I don't want to put him in that situation,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.