Akanksha Chamola seeks help of Meta India to change her Instagram username linked to Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. The actor was evicted from the reality show during the finale week. She has now revealed that she has tried to change her Instagram username, linked to Gaurav, multiple times.

What Akanksha said

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna were married for almost 10 years.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Akanksha wrote, “@meta @metaindia @instagram, seeking urgent assistance for username change. Due to the current verification-related restrictions, we have been unable to change the username despite multiple attempts. We would appreciate it if your team could review the issue and advise on a possible resolution.”

Akanksha Chamola's Instagram username is ‘akankshagkhanna’.

Akanksha via Instagram Stories.

About Akanksha and Gaurav's relationship

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{{^usCountry}} Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. Akanksha's Lock Upp secrets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur. Akanksha's Lock Upp secrets {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha made a splash in the recently concluded reality show Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa, where she revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are getting a divorce. During the premiere, she said, “Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public.” She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.”

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Later she went on reveal that she does not want to have a baby as she has no maternal instinct. She said, "99% want to get married because you want to have kids and family aagey badhana hain warna aap kyu shaadi karoge (Most people get married to have kids and take forward to family lineage). He is not wrong on his part. And then Bigg Boss happened and I realised that isko bohot zyaada hain aur main nahi kar paa rahi hoon (He wants it badly and I am unable to provide him that). For me I don't want to put him in that situation.”