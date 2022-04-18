Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Akash Singh wins Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan trophy and 15 lakh prize, says 'it all feels so surreal'
tv

Akash Singh wins Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan trophy and 15 lakh prize, says 'it all feels so surreal'

As Hunarbaaz finale was telecasted on Sunday, Bihar's Akash Singh impressed one and all with his dance performances and bagged the winner's trophy.
Akash Singh won Hunarbaaz. 
Published on Apr 18, 2022 08:18 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Akash Singh has become the first winner of Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan and bagged a cash prize of 15 lakh. Yo Highness, the dance group from Mumbai's Nala Sopara, ended up as the runner-up and got a cash prize of 5 lakh. (Also read: Bharti Singh gifts Neetu Kapoor a pressure cooker for ‘bahu’ Alia Bhatt. Watch

Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdeb were others who made it to the finale.

During his journey on the show, Akash Singh gave electrifying dance performances and established himself as a promising contender early on. Speaking about winning the show, Akash said, “I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it."

Akash Singh is the winner and bagged ₹15 lakh as the prize money.
RELATED STORIES

Akash hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar. He added, "I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show, and to COLORS for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Akash expressed his desire to work in the film industry, and with Akshay Kumar someday.

On the show, Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra were on the judges' panel while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were the hosts.

On the finale episode on Sunday, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi danced to her popular song Kusu Kusu. Neetu Singh, who was also a special guest on the show, also danced with the filmmaker on Radha (Student of The Year) and Dholida from Alia Bhatt's recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
hunarbaaz karan johar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP